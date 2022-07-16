National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iyiola Omisore, has won his polling unit in the Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

His party which fielded the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who is seeking re-election, polled 192 votes after the counting of the ballots at the polling unit 003, Ward 1, Ife East LGA .

APC closest rival the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which polled 168 votes.

At the unit, ADP scored 5 votes, AAC, 7 votes; A, 2 votes and SDP, 1 vote.

In PU 004, Ward 1, Ife East, which is at the same location where Mr Omisore voted, the APC also carried the day with a total of 186 votes to defeat PDP which scored 162 votes.

At the unit, A scored 4 votes, AAC ,1 vote; ADP, 7; APM, 2; Accord, 4; and Accord, 4.

However, the margin of win was a surprise to many observers who thought the former senator would completely overwhelm the PDP candidate in the unit.

Voting at both units was characterised by vote-buying involving all the major parties in the election.

But Mr Omisore denied that there was vote-buying during the election.