The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, has won at his polling unit in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State.
Mr Adeleke, who voted at Unit 009, Ward 02, Abogunde area of Ede North Local Government Area, polled 218 votes.
The former senator won with a wide margin with the All Progressive Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, coming behind him 23 votes.
While casting his vote earlier today, Mr Adeleke had said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) assured him of fair play in the conduct of the ongoing election.
He also said his party agents had informed him all over the state that the election processes were going well in their favour.
