The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iyiola Omisore, has denied knowledge of the ongoing vote-buying in many of the polling units around Ife East and Central areas of Osun State.

Mr Omisore, who arrived at his polling unit 003, Ward 1, in Ife East Local Government Area at about 1.30 p.m., was greeted by a large crowd of supporters, who were angry over money or hero-worshipping him.

He told journalists after casting his vote that he was delighted that there was a large turnout of voters for the election.

“I am not aware of vote buying, I did not see anybody engage in such,” Mr Omisore said in response to a question on the issue.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported acts of voter inducement in many polling units in Ife, including that of Mr Omisore.

Men of the State Security Services (SSS) had earlier stormed the unit to chase away some persons engaged in the act.

But Mr Omisore said, “I can see how free people are now, I cannot see any sign of it.”

On the performance of the BVAS machine, Mr Omisore said the device worked very well, as witnessed during his own accreditation.

“I was able to go through the process under one minute,” he said.

Mr Omisore contested the governorship election in 2018 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He came third behind the candidate of the PDP, Ademola Adeleke, who is flying the party’s flag for the second time in today’s governorship election.

Mr Omisore’s switching camp to join forces with the APC during the rerun, ensured the defeat of the PDP.

He had since remained in the APC and now serves the party as its national secretary.

There are 15 candidates, including the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, contesting for the Osun State governorship seat in today’s election.