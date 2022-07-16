Gunmen in the early hours of Saturday abducted a top official of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Kingsley Okorafor.

Mr Okorafor was abducted close to his residence in Umuadara Umulogho autonomous community in Imo State.

A traditional ruler of the community, Patrick Uwalaka, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Uwalaka said the incident caused a stir in the community, particularly as it happened about three kilometers away from a military checkpoint in the area.

A member of the family who pleaded anonymity told NAN that the victim attended the wake of a traditional ruler of one of the autonomous communities in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo.

The source said he believed the NDDC official was trailed after he left the wake to his community where he was abducted, while his car was left behind.

The abductors had not made contact yet with the victim’s family.

NAN could not immediately get the police spokesperson in Imo State, Mike Abattam, to comment on the incident.

Abduction-for-ransom is one of the prevalent crimes in many cities across Nigeria.

(NAN)