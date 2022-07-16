Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have visited some polling units in Ede in Saturday’s Osun governorship election to observe the election.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that EFCC personnel moved around the polling units observing proceedings as voters took turns to get accreditation and cast their votes.
In ward 2 unit 9, Ede North, the EFCC personnel, dressed in red jackets, took positions to see if there was vote-buying by politicians.
There were EFCC officials at Ward 4 unit 1 polling unit, as well as Ward 5 unit 1.
(NAN)
