The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, has cast his vote in the Osun governorship election.
Mr Adeleke, a former senator, arrived at his polling unit at Ward 2 Unit 9 in Ede North LGA, Osun East Senatorial District, at exactly 8:45 am.
He expressed satisfaction with the process so far while speaking with journalists.
Mr Adeleke is contesting the election alongside 14 other candidates. His main challenger is the incumbent, Governor Gboyegba Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is seeking a second term in office.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999