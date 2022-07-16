The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, has cast his vote in the Osun governorship election.

Mr Adeleke, a former senator, arrived at his polling unit at Ward 2 Unit 9 in Ede North LGA, Osun East Senatorial District, at exactly 8:45 am.

He expressed satisfaction with the process so far while speaking with journalists.

Mr Adeleke is contesting the election alongside 14 other candidates. His main challenger is the incumbent, Governor Gboyegba Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is seeking a second term in office.