The Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, has reacted to the controversy trailing his nomination for the position.

Mr Shettima, while receiving members of the party’s professional forum at his residence in Abuja on Friday, dismissed the allegation of “islamisation agenda” levelled against the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He said the former Lagos State governor did not Islamise his household and has allowed his wife to practice Christianity.

Mr Tinubu, on Sunday announced Mr Shettima as his running mate, ending weeks of speculation on a possible running mate.

Since the announcement of Mr Shattima as the vice presidential candidate, there have been divergent views by different groups and individuals. While many have defended and justified the choice, others have spoken against it, including many members of the APC and close allies of Mr Tinubu,

Babachir Lawal, a former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) and a close ally of the APC presidential candidate, expressed dismay with the decision. In a long statement, he alleged that Mr Tinubu has surrounded himself with sycophants and bigots.

Also, Elisha Abbo, a senator from Adamawa State resigned from Tinubu Campaign Organisation in protest against the Muslim/Muslim ticket, while Kenneth Okonkwo, a Nollywood star, resigned from the APC.

While speaking on the controversy trailing his nomination, Mr Shettima said Mr Tinubu did not impose his faith on his wife and children and therefore cannot be accused of having an agenda to impose his faith on the country.

He added that Mr Tinubu was the first governor in Nigeria to hand over mission schools to churches. Mr Shettima urged Nigerians to focus on the lager picture.

“I want to reassure Nigerians that are accusing him (Tinubu) of attempting to Islamize Nigeria, has he started with Islamizing his own family? Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu – yes his running mate might be a Muslim, but his life mate of over 40years is not only a Christian but a pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“He did not impose his own Islamic faith on his children. He was the first governor to hand over mission schools back to their owners, he has groomed people from all walks of life. I think we have to look at the larger picture, the task before us which is to transform this nation into a fair and just society, where everyone will have a sense of belonging. We should learn to accommodate and embrace one another,” he said.

The ruling party is yet to officially unveil Mr Shettima as the vice presidential candidate. He was scheduled to be officially unveiled on Thursday. However, the event was postponed without any explanation.