The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially extended the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) by two weeks following a court injunction.

The Commission disclosed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Festus Okoye, on Friday.

Against its earlier interim order late June, the Federal High Court on Wednesday, dismissed the suit seeking an extension of the exercise beyond June 30.

The application was filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 185 other concerned Nigerians.

Having run the exercise for almost two weeks after the initial date was fixed, INEC said the CVR will officially close on July 31.

“The Court has affirmed that INEC is at liberty to appoint a date of its choice to suspend the CVR, provided it is not later than 90 days before the date fixed for the General Election as provided in Sec. 9(6) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“In compliance with the interim injunction of the Court pending the determination of the substantive suit, and in order to enable more Nigerians to register, the Commission continued with the CVR beyond 30th June 2022. For this reason, the CVR has already been extended beyond 30th June 2022 for a period of 15 days.

“……The CVR is hereby extended for another two weeks until Sunday 31st July 2022, thereby bringing the total duration of the extension to 31 days (1st – 31st July 2022),” the statement said.

New changes

With the legal obstacles off its ways, the INEC, at its extraordinary meeting held on Friday, made some adjustments in its operation of the CVR.

According to Mr Okoye, the exercise has been extended to include Saturdays and Sundays as against only weekdays.

The commission also extended the exercise to “eight hours daily from 9.00am – 5.00pm instead of the current duration of six hours (9.00am – 3.00pm) daily.”

“We appreciate that the timeframe may be tight for many prospective registrants, but there is a lot that the Commission is required to do under the electoral legal framework in relation to voter registration and compilation of the register that will require time to accomplish,” he noted.

On INEC’s successes so far, Mr Okoye said the commission has put measures in motion to clean up its register so as to remove multiple registrants using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

He noted that the commission has a projection of 95 million voters on the basis of 10 voters per page and has to print 9.5 million pages for the display.

The commission, however, complained of a low turnout of registrants at its centres following its compelled extension of the exercise two weeks back.

“We observed that following the continuation of the exercise beyond 30th June 2022, many of the registration centres recorded low turnout of prospective registrants. With this two-week extension, we appeal to eligible citizens not to wait until the last few days before they inundate the centres again to register,” Mr Okoye said.