The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Thursday announced a bishop, Isaac Idahosa, as the running mate of Rabiu Kwankwaso, for the 2023 presidential election.
The choice of Mr Idahosa came almost six weeks after the collapse of an alliance talk with Peter Obi’s Labour Party (LP).
Both NNPP and LP were earlier working on a possible way of aligning forces of Messrs Kwankwaso and Obi on the same ticket as presidential and vice presidential candidates.
The talks allegedly failed due to the inability of the two to reach a compromise on who should take the number one and two slots.
READ ALSO: Obaseki’s former aide dumps PDP for APC
After a meeting on Thursday, the party’s National Secretary, Dipo Olayoku, confirmed the development in a phone conversation.
He said the NNPP will release an official statement in respect to the news.
Mr Idahosa, an Edo State indigene, is a pastor at the popular Illumination Assembly.
Mr Obi has since picked a former senator, Yusuf Ahmed Datti as his running mate.
More to come…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999