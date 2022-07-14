The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Thursday announced a bishop, Isaac Idahosa, as the running mate of Rabiu Kwankwaso, for the 2023 presidential election.

The choice of Mr Idahosa came almost six weeks after the collapse of an alliance talk with Peter Obi’s Labour Party (LP).

Both NNPP and LP were earlier working on a possible way of aligning forces of Messrs Kwankwaso and Obi on the same ticket as presidential and vice presidential candidates.

The talks allegedly failed due to the inability of the two to reach a compromise on who should take the number one and two slots.

After a meeting on Thursday, the party’s National Secretary, Dipo Olayoku, confirmed the development in a phone conversation.

He said the NNPP will release an official statement in respect to the news.

Mr Idahosa, an Edo State indigene, is a pastor at the popular Illumination Assembly.

Mr Obi has since picked a former senator, Yusuf Ahmed Datti as his running mate.

More to come…