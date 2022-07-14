The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have eliminated 42 Boko Haram insurgents in the past two weeks in the North-east.

The DHQ said 3,858 terrorists including six top commanders and their families surrendered to troops in the theatre of operation.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, a major general, said this while reviewing the progress of the ongoing military campaign against insurgency on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that troops took the battle to Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) enclaves with more coordinated operations.

He said the Air Component of OPHK on July 11 conducted an air interdiction operation at Tumbum Jaki and Tumbum Murhu near Lake Chad in Borno killing more than 21 terrorists.

Mr Onyeuko disclosed that the six terrorists’ commanders surrendered to troops at Gwoza.

He listed the surrendered commanders as Malam Mala Hassan (Wali), Ali Madagali (Munzur), Musa Bashir (Chief Anur), Buba Dahiru (Munzur), Jafar Hamma (Kaid) and Abbali Polisawa.

“Also, about 3,858 Boko Haram terrorists and their families surrendered between July 1 and July 14, comprising 505 males, 1,042 females and 2,311 children,” he said.

READ ALSO:

The spokesperson said the troops also neutralised an unspecified number of terrorists in different encounters at Gamage village in Dikwa Local Government Area, Dikwa – Gamborou-Ngala road, Pulka – Gwale road in Borno during the period.

According to him, several terrorists logistics suppliers/collaborators have been arrested with different items at various locations within the theatre.

“Among them were two women namely; Hauwa Gambo and Khadija Dirsa.

“Consequently, troops neutralised 42 terrorists, arrested 10, captured 17 AK47 rifles, one QTC rifle, 1 RPG bomb, one RPG tube, five hand grenades, 120 rounds of 5.5mm and 54 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition,” he said.

Mr Onyeuko listed other items to include 151 rounds of 7.62mm NATO; 60 rounds of 12.7 108mm, two ammo links, five Dane guns, eight rounds of fabricated 7.62mm ammunition, one smoke grenade, two locally made explosives, 23 empty AK47 magazines, and five FN magazines.

He said the surrendered terrorists and their families were being profiled and documented while recovered items and apprehended suspected terrorists had been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

(NAN)