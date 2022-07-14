A good governance group, Yiaga Africa, has said it observed in its preliminary findings that some politicians, in a bid to induce voters, donated rams during the Sallah celebration.

Paul James, an elections manager with the group, spoke at a press conference in Osogbo, Osun capital on Thursday.

The Osun election is scheduled to hold on Saturday.

Out of 15 aspirants, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, Yusuf Lasun of the Labour Party, Oyegoke Omigbodun of the SDP, and Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party are seen as the major contenders.

Mr James said their findings span from April to July.

“In our fifth pre-election reporting period, voter inducement was reported by the Long Term Observers (LTO) in Egbedore, Iwo, Orolu, Ifedayo, Irepodun and Ede North LGAS,” he said.

“Specifically, food items and livestock were distributed to people as a campaign strategy employed by political parties.”

The group said that voter inducement may undermine the legitimacy of electoral outcomes and create an unequal playing field for the aspirants.

Cult clashes

Mr James further said that they observed a sharp increase in activities of cult groups and physical violence during political campaigns.

“Between July 6 and July 13, Yiaga Africa observers reported intra-cult clashes by the groups affiliated with the PDP in Gbemu Area/Isale Osun in Osogbo LGA. The intra-cult clashes are a result of the power tussle by the various cult groups within the party,” he said.

“Yiaga Africa also received a report that these cult groups are assembling small arms and light weapons ahead of the election.

“In Ilesa East and Ilesa West LGAs the cult group known as Afiri Enibaa Boys have been demanding pay-outs from the APC & PDP and threatening to disrupt the conduct of the elections in these LGAS.

“Yiaga Africa received a report from the Ojo-Oba area in Ifelodun of a clash after the Labour Party candidate gave his supporters money after a campaign activity in the area.

“A fight ensued, leading to some people being attacked with machetes and sustaining severe injuries.”

According to Cynthia Mbamalu, the group’s programme manager, 500 observers have been deployed to assess the electoral process.

“Yiaga Africa will be able to estimate the state-wide results for the governorship election within a narrow range based on well-established statistical principles,” she said.

“If INEC’s official results fall within Yiaga Africa’s estimated range, then the public, political parties and candidates should have confidence that the official results reflect the ballots cast at polling units; however, if the announced results have been manipulated and do not match the polling units’ results, Yiaga Africa will expose it.”

Ms Mbamalu said the group will ” consider a range of issues such as shortcomings in the pre-election period, the quality of Election Day processes, and the scale and scope of critical incidents” to assess the integrity of the process.