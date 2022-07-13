The Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, has said he was not aware a former Boko Haram fighter, Wilberforce Yohanna, is a staffer of the New Yola Custodial Centre.

Mr Nababa said this on Monday during an interactive session on the Twitter Space organised by PREMIUM TIMES on the recent Kuje prison attack.

A PREMIUM TIMES investigation, published on Saturday, exposed how an ex-terrorist was recruited into a prison facility in Yola without proper vetting.

The story, based on leaked official documents and interviews with insiders, said that the presence of Mr Yohanna has created the fear of possible security compromise at the custodial centre.

The Controller-General said the information did not reach him that Mr Yohanna, an Assistant Cadre (ASC11) at the Yola Custodial Centre, was an ex-Boko Haram member until a PREMIUM TIMES investigation revealed it.

He, however, said the correctional service has launched a probe into the matter.

“Nothing of such was brought to the attention of the controller-general,” Mr Nababa said. “Nobody like a former Boko Haram member in Yola.”

Although Mr Nababa claimed he is not aware of such a report, PREMIUM TIMES has seen an internal document circulated within the service on February 18, 2022, raising an alarm about the presence of the former Boko Haram fighter as an official in the prison facility.

The documents stated that Mr Yohanna was found to be skilled in the use and operations of firearms. He was said to have “confessed that he got the training of weapon handling from a Boko Haram base before he escaped from their custody.”

The PREMIUM TIMES story also uncovered the employment racketeering in the correctional service, suggesting that the ex-terrorist could have been recruited through the back door. Inside sources had revealed how it was easy for applicants to buy their way into the service without going through proper vetting.

Mr Nababa, however, said the recent attack on the Kuje prison was a product of the insecurity in the northeast. He also said the prison was not fashioned to withstand such heavy attacks launched by the Boko Haram terrorists.

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to determine whether the ministry was aware of the situation. But Mr Aregbesola’s spokesperson, Ileowo Kikiowo, said he was not permitted to comment on the matter.