A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has said opponents of Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket ought to consider traditional worshippers if fairness is the motive of the agitations.

Mr Nabena, in a statement on Tuesday, said Nigerians should be more worried about reasons the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) killed fairness and conventional power rotation between the North and the South, and not a Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party.

The choice of Kashim Shettima, a senator and former governor of Borno State, as running mate to Bola Tinubu, has continued to generate reactions across the country.

While some have condemned it for alleged insensitivity, others have praised the decision.

Speaking on the Muslim/Muslim ticket, Mr Nabena stressed that the same faith governors and deputies in south-south states have failed to deliver good governance.

He noted that Nigeria has produced the same faith leadership in the past and heaven did not fall.

“None of those agitating against the Muslim-Muslim ticket on the basis of fairness have considered the African Traditional Worshippers. How fair is it that we are agitating for fairness and equity to share power between Christians and Muslims while completely ignoring and alienating our African Traditional Worshippers, where is justice?

“Nigeria should worry more about the zoning arrangement which the PDP has just killed for their selfish interest and desperation of its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar because for Atiku it is the last chance which will become one-chance for him by 2023.,” Mr Nabena said.

He commended the ruling party for zoning the presidency to the south.

“The APC has done the right thing by zoning the presidency to the South. Nigerians must know that religion is a matter of individual race, the most important thing is that the presidency is in the South compared to PDP’s unfair treatment to the South.”

“PDP zoned Presidency to the North while the incumbent President is from the North, a Muslim and Fulani man, just like Atiku. This actually calls for anger and not harmless Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC,” Mr Nabena further stated.