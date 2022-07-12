The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Olajide Adediran, has picked Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, as his running mate for the 2023 general election.

Mr Adediran, popularly called Jandor, chose Ms Akindele among a list of five nominees which include Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Kolawole Vaughan, Adenike Shobajo, and Rasheed Teslim-Balogun.

Ms Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa, will be officially unveiled in Ikorodu on Tuesday, her hometown.

Jandor’s decision puts to rest weeks of speculation over his choice of a running mate, as media reports named Ms Akindele as his choice.

The governorship candidate’s party, as well as his media aide, Gbenga Ogunleye, had described the reports as false.

However, in a video she shared on her official Instagram page on Tuesday, Ms Akindele said her decision to accept the position was an opportunity to help liberate and improve the welfare of Lagosians, “particularly the deprived youth, women, and the girl child.”

“My decision is not only to accept this huge responsibility but also to work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear state of Lagos live up to its potential with the people as its immediate and direct beneficiaries.”