Photographs of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and his new wife, Nana Hadiza, who is a daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, have emerged, Daily Trust reports.

After days of speculations without official confirmation neither from the Presidency nor Mr Malami’s office, the couple’s photographs were seen online on Monday.

Last Friday, representatives of the AGF and Mr Buhari’s family had a private marriage ceremony for the latter’s daughter at the presidential villa mosque in Abuja.

Mr Malami’s latest bride, Nana Hadiza, aged 41, is Mr Buhari’s third daughter with his first wife, Safinatu, The Cable reported.

According to the newspaper, Hadiza was married to Abdulrahman Mamman Kurfi with whom she had six children before their divorce.

As Mr Malami keeps mum over the marriage, Hadiza becomes the third wife of the AGF after Aisha and Fatima.

Efforts to get Mr Malami’s spokesperson, Umar Gwandu, to either confirm or refute the report, have been futile as his phone number was unreachable.

Mr Malami had declared his interest to run for the Kebbi State governorship election while clinging to his office as AGF – in flagrant violation of sections 84 (12) of the newly amended Electoral Act.

The controversial clause in the Electoral Amendment Act 2022, provides that “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

To realise his political ambition as governor while serving in Mr Buhari’s cabinet as a minister, Mr Malami and the president sued the National Assembly at the Supreme Court, seeking an interpretation of the Electoral Act and provisions of the constitution, which they claimed were in conflict.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Messrs Buhari and Malami sought an order of the apex court striking out the section of the Electoral Act, which they argued was inconsistent with Nigeria’s constitution.

But the Supreme Court in a verdict on June 24, struck out the case; describing it as an abuse of court process.

Earlier, Federal High Court judges were divided on the propriety or otherwise of the controversial clause in the Electoral Amendment Act.

While Inyang Ekwo – a federal judge in Abuja, restrained Mr Buhari and the parliament from tampering with the new electoral law, another judge in Umuahia, Abia State, Evelyn Anyadike, ordered the AGF, to expunge Section 84 (12) of the Act.

Mr Malami was compelled to abandon his governorship ambition following Mr Buhari’s directives to his appointees with desires to seek elective office to resign.