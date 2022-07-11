Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has described as excellent the choice of Kashim Shettima as the running mate of Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Lawan, who spoke on behalf of the APC North-east caucus, presented Mr Shettima as one with “impeccable credentials”, which he has burnished by demonstrating great competence, integrity and courage in all the positions that he has held.

The former Borno State governor is a loyal and committed member of the APC and has what it takes to be an excellent running mate, he said in a statement on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Tinubu on Sunday in Daura, Katsina State, announced Mr Shettima, who is also a serving senator, as his running mate.

His appointment of a fellow Muslim as his running mate has generated mixed reactions across the country.

Before the announcement, many Nigerians including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had cautioned all the political parties not to have presidential tickets in which the candidate and the running mate are of the same religion.

Mr Tinubu, however, argued that “religion, ethnicity and region cannot always and fully determine our path.”

He had said his choice of Mr Shettima does not mean that he is insensitive to the religious concerns of many people.

He added that he chose Kashim Shettima as his running mate because he believes he is the man who can help bring the best governance to all Nigerians.

Although Mr Lawan had contested against Mr Tinubu for the party’s presidential ticket, he now believes and supports the candidatures of Messrs Tinubu and Shettima.

In his statement, he (and the caucus) pledged full cooperation and support to the candidates.

A visionary, detribalised

In the same vein, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has congratulated Mr Shettima describing him as detribalised and visionary, and a major plus for the APC Presidential ticket.

Mr Omo-Agege is currently the APC governorship candidate for Delta State.

His comment was contained in a statement by Ima Niboro, the Director, Communications and Media Strategy for the Delta APC Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation.

While he recalled how Mr Shettima played a key role in his own emergence as Deputy Senate President in 2019, he said the senator is a large-hearted and forward-looking leader, inclusive in perspective and shorn of all bigotry and hospitable to other faiths.

Different reactions continue to trail APC’s choice of vice-presidential candidate.

While many describe it as unfair and dangerous to the nation, others believe it was done in the best interest.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has also hailed the choice of Mr Shettima.

“I am happy with the combination (Muslim-Muslim ticket). My only worry is the platform. Bola Tinubu is a strategist and a good man. I have sat down with him countless times from 1992 to date,” Mr Kwankwaso said.