Gunmen on Monday morning attacked the home of Yusuf Lasun, the governorship candidate of Labour Party in Osun State.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the attack, which happened at Ilobu, in Irepodun local government, occurred around 1 a.m.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The attack on the home of Mr Lasun, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, came hours after his participation in a governorship debate in Osogbo.

At the debate, Mr Lasun faced Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, Oyegoke Omigbodun of the SDP, and Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party.

He blamed insecurity in the state and across Nigeria on the Constitution and canvassed for the establishment of state police.

The governorship election in Osun takes place on July 16.

“I think this is happening because of the debate that took place yesterday, because immediately after that exercise, the narrative has started changing in Osun,” Bello Saheed, a relative of Mr Lasun, told PREMIUM TIMES on the Monday morning attack.

“This is not the first time this is happening. He was attacked some times ago, his office was also attacked few months back but even at that, we are not perturbed because the Osun people understood what is happening better.”

Mr Saheed said the gunmen shot repeatedly, from outside the house, shattering the glass windows.

He said the police and State Security Service are working to arrest those behind the attack.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the attack on Mr Lasun’s house.

“It is true. But we thank God that nobody was injured.”