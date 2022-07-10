The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 37 fixtures will simultaneously be played across the country on Sunday.
Rivers United and Plateau United have already sealed the first and second spots respectively on the NPFL log, but there is a fierce battle still on for the coveted third spot which guarantees continental football next season.
At the bottom of the table is already-relegated MFM, but the other two teams that would join them in the second division next season have not been confirmed.
For the penultimate games of the season, attention will be on venues like Akure, Gombe, and Ilorin, where contenders for the third spot will be in action.
Top four picks
Sunshine Stars vs Remo Stars
The Southwest derby is one where Remo Stars, chasing the third spot, will have to pick a point, at least, from the Sunshine Stars without waiting until the final matchday of the season.
In the first stanza of the league, Remo Stars thrashed Sunshine 3-0 in Ikenne. The result alone is enough for the Akure Gunners to come for their pound of flesh, but Remo Stars look the more desperate.
They have met five times in the league and both teams have shared two victories each, and drawn once.
Remo Stars will face a defensively compact Sunshine Stars who have conceded just seven goals at home this season, in which they also scored 27 goals.
They have a similar style of play, compact defence, and young energetic players but Remo Stars have lost 10 games on the road this season.
Players to watch
Sunshine Stars: Ugochukwu Leonard, Ike Brandon, and Ikenna Cooper
Remo Stars: Andy Okpe, Sikiru Alimi, and Isah Ali
Position: Sunshine stars: 7th, 51 points; Remo Stars: 3rd, 56 points
Gombe United vs Enugu Rangers
Enugu Rangers may have blown their chance of grabbing third place last week in Awka when they played out a 1-1 draw against Shooting Stars.
But they have a second chance to correct that wrong in the Lion’s Den when they face Gombe United at the Pantami Stadium.
Gombe United have not lost a game at home this season – winning 12 and drawing six of their 18 home matches. The game against Rangers is their last home match before a trip to Port Harcourt. No matter the results of their last two matches, Gombe United will finish at mid-table.
Both sides have met 11 times and Rangers boast more victories – five against Gombe’s three and three draws.
Rangers’ last visit to Gombe in 2017 earned the Flying Antelopes a point in a game that ended 3-3, with Gombe United relegated.
However, Rangers have lost their bite on the road in the last couple of games, having not scored or picked a point on the road in their last five games.
The least the Abdul Maikaba-led Rangers must target is the maximum points, but that will be a hard task against Gombe in Jos.
Players to watch
Gombe United: Abdulazeez Yusuf, Kelechi Chimezie, and Ibrahim Yahaha
Enugu Rangers: Chidibere Nwobodo, Ossy Martins, and Shedrack Aseigbu
Position: Gombe United: 9th, 49 points; Enugu Rangers: 5th, 53 points.
Kwara United vs MFM
Kwara United missed the chance to play on the continent last season by a point. A similar scenario is playing out with their present position on the table.
They are currently behind Remo Stars by a point with a home game against MFM on Sunday before travelling to Owerri to face relegation-threatened Heartland. Their best calculations will be to beat MFM and hope for the best against Heartland next Sunday.
ALSO READ: NPFL Preview: Remo Stars lead fierce race for third spot with three games to go
MFM have never picked a point in Ilorin in their four encounters but already relegated, MFM will be under no pressure, which is a buoyant feeling.
Players to watch
Kwara United: Jide Fatokun, Alao Danbani, and Afeez Nosiru
MFM: Adedayo Alabi, Oluwaseun Badejo, and David Nduka
Positions: Kwara United: 4th, 55 points; MFM: 20th, 36 points
Shooting Stars vs Rivers United
Newly crowned NPFL champions, Rivers United, will make a kingly trip to Ibadan against Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, on Sunday with nothing to lose.
But Shooting Stars has a lot to lose if they don’t win. Shooting Stars are currently in the 15th position, which means their hope of escaping relegation is still dangling like a pendulum.
That the last time Rivers United managed a point in Ibadan was in 2015 should buoy Shooting Stars as they chase all three points, which should guarantee them safety.
Players to Watch
Shooting Stars: Ghali Falke, Lucky Emmanuel, and Malomo Taofeek
Rivers United: Chijioke Akuneto, Sikiru Olatunbosun, and John Onoja
Position: Shooting Stars: 15th, 45 points; Rivers United: 1st, 74 points
Fixtures, Sunday – 4 pm
Akwa United vs Abia Warriors
Enyimba vs Dakkada
Gombe United vs Rangers
Shooting Stars vs Rivers United
Katsina United vs Plateau United
Sunshine stars vs Remo Stars
Niger Tornadoes vs Heartland
Kwara United vs MFM
Lobi Stars vs Wikki Tourists
Nasarawa United vs Kano Pillars
