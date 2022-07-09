Until the recent war broke out in Ukraine, Pastor Sunday Adelaja was the senior minister at Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations, a mega-church he founded about three decades ago, having one of the largest Christian congregations in Europe, and headquartered in Kyiv.

This was a ministry established with a social welfare purpose, and which has run the famous Love Rehabilitation Center for drug and alcoholic addicts, soup kitchens for the homeless, and a host of interconnected organisations, such as the Joshua Missionary Bible Institute and the Center of Restoration of Personality and Transformation of the Society in Ukraine, until the breakout of the hostilities with Russia.

A highly charismatic religious leader, whose efforts have led to the planting of thousands of churches across Eastern Europe, Pastor Adelaja was easily one of the most visible social influencers based in Ukraine, which was a role that brought him under the close scrutiny and within the spotlight of governments and the regime in Kremlin, who felt his authority needed to be contained, and neutralised.

Hence, he was a marked man who had to be sprinted out with advent of the Russian invasion of February 24.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES’ Ololade Bamidele, Pastor Adelaja speaks to the deeply unsettling horrors of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the distressing conditions he had to leave the country, and the future of his ministry.

PREMIUM TIMES: Sorry about all that has happened to you, which we have actually been following in the news. Did you by any means have any premonition that something this catastrophic would happen in Ukraine?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: There were three very clear, undoubtable premonitions or prophecies, if you want.

The first was a Ghanaian who prophesied; in 2014 we had another prophecy from an American who said the same thing without knowing about the first prophecy: that there was going to be war between Ukraine and Russia.

Everybody was saying we’ve heard this thing before; we also prayed, we thought it’s impossible. I, myself, had a dream where I saw soldiers wearing green; they invaded my town, and the church, and took over everything. It was in 2016 or 2014 that I had that dream.

Seven years had passed, so we thought nothing is happening. Then all of a sudden this thing came.

Sometimes, you get premonition or revelation about things, and actually we thought the time had passed but eight years later, the thing came to pass. I had the premonition.

PREMIUM TIMES: How was the situation in Ukraine before the military campaign actually started; before the build up of the tension?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: People didn’t believe it in Ukraine, they thought it was not real, because Russia was angry with NATO and America. They were saying “don’t allow NATO in Ukraine, it is between Russia and NATO”, but we didn’t know that Russia was going to take such a drastic measure as war.

PREMIUM TIMES: But how did the congregation, since you probably have one of the largest congregation in Europe, react to it? How did they take it when the war finally broke out?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: It was devastating. War is something you should never dream of, because even if it’s in a dream, you will still be shattered and devastated.

Even if in a dream, you will be heartbroken, especially by this kind of 21st century war that is just rockets and shelling everywhere. Just the reality that everything is being destroyed, and torn down all around you.

A lot of our members also fled the country.

In general, over four million Ukrainians have fled the country, and another six million are displaced within the country; making 10 million that has been displaced.

That could even get to 20 million. That’s half of the country. The country is 40 million people. We still have a lot of church members and our church left in the country; they are still there.

PREMIUM TIMES: I’m sure you must have been very shocked when the Russian bombings started, how did you respond to it? How did you finally manage to leave?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: We had a tip from highly placed people in the society, in the government, that told me that I should leave because as an influencer in the country, the Russians are after influencers, and they could come after me.

Before then the America government had told us that there’s a list that the Putin government has complied, of people to eliminate. And the Ukrainians told me that I was on that list. So I had to leave.

PREMIUM TIMES: What about your wife, children, family?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: I was there alone with my wife. My children are already studying in colleges all over the world.

PREMIUM TIMES: But I can imagine that your church, house, property and everything are presently trapped in Ukraine.

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Oh yes.

PREMIUM TIMES: This must have been very traumatic, how have you been able to cope?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: The funds and accounts, everything is trapped, but the house cannot be trapped; it’s been bombed.

PREMIUM TIMES: How did you escape?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: We escaped basically with what we were wearing; we couldn’t take any money from the banks that have been shut down. With war, everything shuts down; banks, everything. So we had to escape with our shirts and pants, and run for our lives.

PREMIUM TIMES: I read it somewhere that although you had left Ukraine, but your house was sheltering a lot of people, church members, etc.?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Thank God we were able to evacuate all the people in the house before the house was eventually destroyed.

PREMIUM TIMES: You had mentioned that there was a list and the Putin regime was targeting influencers, could there have been other reasons why they might be targeting you?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Oh yeah, for sure. 17 or 18 years ago, Putin had declared me as a persona non grata in the Russia Federation. He had put me on the list 17 years ago because we were planting so many churches in Russia. Our church was based in Ukraine but we were having so many church plants in Russia. So, when they were over a hundred churches that we had planted in Russia itself, it became a problem. He began to notice us and they began to do all kinds of propaganda and advertisements, negative news, programmes, television programmes.

That didn’t stop us and it didn’t limit our spread. That was when they banned me and made me a persona non grata in Russia.

So, it’s been because of the influence that we have been bringing. They called me a negative influence; that I was bringing Western culture and values to the Russian society, which they were not welcoming.

PREMIUM TIMES: But did you have any problem with the Ukrainian government also?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Oh yeah, I’ve been fighting with the Ukrainian government as well for the past 12 to 13 years. That’s just a problem of persecution because we had a lot of political influence. And the mayor of the capital city, which is just like Abuja or Lagos, is a member of our church. And 34 per cent of the parliament of the capital were members of our church as well; so, it became a problem of danger. They felt that we were a threat to the country, so they started accusing me of all kinds of outrageous and incriminating things. The fear was that I had too much influence and too many people believing in and following me. For them to pull that down, they had to cook up stories against me to try to discredit me, that’s why I went to court and was fighting that with them. Even that one had not ended before this war started.

PREMIUM TIMES: Quite interesting, how did you manage to cultivate this kind of huge influence? How were you able to build this level of following? What was so special that you were offering that got such huge numbers of people around you?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: It’s been definitely phenomenal. I don’t know if there’s any other person in the world that’s a black man, who is pastoring a church that’s 98 to 99 per cent White and, not only that, they twenty five thousand of them in the city of Kiev.

It was like Barack Obama in America in the political area, but this is spiritual… what’s the idea; what led to it? In the first four years when I was in Russia, I couldn’t get one White person converted. The only people who were coming to the fellowship that time were blacks.

As a student, I was really frustrated, and I said ‘God you didn’t take me from Africa to come to Europe just to be pastoring black people like myself. Here there are few black people; in Africa I would have pastored many more people than the few blacks that are here.’ Then, I got so frustrated that White people were coming but were not staying. They could even get born again but would not remain in the church. We could not easily assimilate them.

So, at a point, I decided to just give up the fellowship that I was leading, which was full of only foreigners and black people, and I decided to go and learn from the underground church – at the time it was an underground church – what made them to be able to attract their own people… the way we spoke the language was different from the way they spoke, their accent was different, we didn’t communicate the gospel to them. We were communicating the gospel with the African mindset and from our African culture, which didn’t sound like Christianity to them; they thought it was African religion, they thought it was fetish, they didn’t know it was Christianity, even though they knew we were reading from the Bible. Our music too was totally different from their own – everything was totally different. So, I learnt all that.

When God now led me, I left the fellowship and was just traveling and ministering with the local white people, and I moved to another country – Ukraine. Still, people were not coming, even though I had learnt to speak the language very well, and I had learnt to adopt their culture… I was so frustrated that one time, I went fasting for six months. I was eating only in the evening, from June to December. By the time I finished doing that and they were still not coming, I said, “I’m in trouble. In Africa, I thought you just pray and fast that heaven should come down, now heaven is coming down but people are not coming”. One day, I was so frustrated and I asked God, “Why will you ask me to start a church that nobody will come?” Then, that was when the Lord gave me a scripture where he says that the poor people, the outcasts, they felt welcome with Jesus; they were welcome. My own problem was that I was looking for miracles, so that the crowd will come, so that important people will come: People who will be able to give tithes and offerings.

He showed me my heart, and that it was not right. If I want good people to come, respected people to come, that’s having self-interest; that’s having self-glory. If I want people to bring money, it’s greed…and not love for the people. That it’s love for the people that must be my primary concern, not the title they will give, not the crowd or respect, the bigness or the size of the church; that it’s about sacrificing my self and my life for the church. Then he told me that, what you are doing is not ministry; that preaching, miracles is not ministry. So I said “Sir, preaching is not ministry?” “No”. “What’s ministry then?” He said, “I said I was hungry, you fed me; I was naked, you clothed me; I was in prison, you visited me.” He said that’s real ministry. So, “remove your coat, put the Bible down, and go and look for people who cannot eat, who are ready to die, who are ready to commit suicide everyday, who are homeless, who nobody pays attention to.”

So, I left my Bible, removed my suit, rolled up my sleeves and instead of preaching, I started going to look for drug addicts and alcoholics. And God told me that time that “if I could trust you with this down and out people, the outcast people that nobody will love, nobody will care for, if you could love them like I will, if you will care for them the way I will care for them – not for what you will get from them, if you will feed them, clothe them. If I could trust you with the alcoholics, the drug addicts, one day I will trust you with the rich and powerful.” That’s when I stopped wearing suits, stopped carrying the Bible; my ministry began with this set of people.

PREMIUM TIMES: That’s interesting, very interesting. You seem to have had a very unique journey, having left Nigeria four decades ago. Did you go out to Europe with the intention of studying or how did the journey unfold? The well-known part of your story is from when you had settled and become a very prominent figure in Christendom. But how did the journey start from when you left Nigeria?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: I finished school in Nigeria when I was eighteen. I wrote WAEC and I did well. I wrote JAMB and gained admission, but I could not go, and the reason was that we were too poor. I could not even get money to travel from Ijebu to Ife, which is just about a two-hour journey.

But at the same time, the Federal Government used to make announcements and advertisements in the newspapers – once a month or once a year – that people who have good results can apply for scholarships. I saw those advertisements in the newspapers and applied. It was competitive, there were about three hundred thousand people competing for only three hundred scholarship spots. People applied, some were already in the university, polytechnic, A-levels students and some were just finishing from the secondary school.

I was lucky to be successful. That was how I was able to go to the university because of the scholarship I got from Russia. After coming here, I studied journalism.

PREMIUM TIMES: In Ukraine?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: In Belarus. I did my first degree, and my second degree. It was when I started my PhD that God called me and said, “No, you are not supposed to be practicing journalism, you are supposed to be in the ministry.” Then I was practicing, and had moved from Belarus to Ukraine, working with a television station. From there, I moved to start our church.

PREMIUM TIMES: It’s an amazing story…

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: I had a revelation that my future ministry is going to be in Africa; that everything God has done for me here in Europe is my school, my preparation. That he wants me to take things to Africa. So, I started handing over the Church about six years ago. I started handing over the church little by little, and thank God that all the major functions of the ministry are now being handled by Ukrainians. So, I don’t even need to do anything right now. I’m not in Ukraine but the churches are all over the place. They are operating all over the place, every single day.

There are over seven hundred churches in Ukraine that we started; I just need to meet them on zoom every month, and that’s it. My wife also pastors there; she does it online now. The Church of God is not a building; it is people.

PREMIUM TIMES: Now that the next phase is Africa, is there a possibility of your coming back to Nigeria?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Yes, I want to come back to Nigeria but not to start a church. I don’t plan to start a church; I think Nigeria has too many churches and not in need of churches. I want to come and show how and help my country to experience national transformation. And show how the gospel could bring about transformation of the society as a whole, how the country can meet the everyday needs of people, how the country can address the issues of poverty, how the message of the kingdom of God can address the issues of corruption, political instability, economic growth, something that will be bring about a total transformation of the society; that’s what I want to come and dedicate the latter part of my years to.

PREMIUM TIMES: I actually noticed this slant in your work earlier when you were writing for us about the needed political re-engineering of society. Your approach to the gospel always seems to have been about regenerating the human experience.

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Yes, that’s my belief; that’s what made me effective in Ukraine. Pastors shouldn’t be using the people to build their ministries. The church is rather the ladder upon which the people should climb to their destiny. But in Nigeria the reverse is the case; pastors climb on the back of the people to build their ministries, instead of being the leaders that the people climb to their destiny, and what God has called them to be. That has to be reversed. These are some of those things I’m to effect when I come.

PREMIUM TIMES: I’ve watched a couple of your videos on YouTube and I can see that you have always challenged what has become the orthodoxy around the Christian experience in Nigeria. You seem to have a different perception about how the doctrines should be effected. How do you see the Pentecostal church in Nigeria generally?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: They have destroyed the country. The Pentecostal church in Nigeria is a breeding ground for corruption in the country. The church is to be blamed for the economic recession also, because…more Nigerians listen to preachers, day in day out, every week, than they listen to the president. The pulpits have more influence than any group in the society. If you go to church…they tell you that somebody is here today who will become a millionaire before the end of this month or before the end of this year… and that just by raising up their hands…prayers is what (would) make people millionaires.

So, when people go back to their offices and they see opportunities for unaccounted for money, they think it’s the prayers of the pastor that made the money to be lying there. They will take that which belongs to people or the government, and give some tithe (out of it), with the thinking that by giving the tithe, the money will be purified. People are getting what they are not working for.

The preaching that the Pentecostals emphasise is that you can get something for nothing just by the blessings of the pastor. They think it’s by blessings that productivity happens. They don’t teach that productivity is as a result of hard work, labour integrity, faithfulness, dignity of labour, etc. – things that will make people to produce goods and services, that will make people to create; that’s what we should be teaching people. But instead, they are taught that it’s blessings – if God doesn’t build the house, nobody can build it. It doesn’t matter how much you work. Some will even say that one day of favour is better than ten years of hard work. They’ve reduced hard work, they scorn people who are working and sweating, they say I don’t want to sweat, I want to live by grace, so every teaching that the Pentecostals have brought have destroyed the economy, because if the people are not producing, I’d they are not working hard, if they are not cultivating anything, if they are not producing goods and services, the country is doomed. They just want to depend on miracles; that something will come from somewhere. That thing that is coming from somewhere, somebody else produced it; everybody is stealing from somebody else,

Before the Protestant Revolution in Europe, the Germans used to be known as lazy alcoholics but when the Protestants came, they remoulded the whole society through their preaching of faithfulness before man and God, of being responsible. Whether you are being watched or not, what you are able to produce with your hands is the way you serve God. You don’t serve God by singing in church, by preaching in church. You actually serve God at the place of labour; you serve God by producing, you serve God by benefiting the society, that’s how you love man and that’s how you love God. You don’t love man by what you tell him but by your contribution to the neighbourhood and society. That is what transformed German and till today, the Germans are still regarded as the most hard working, the most responsible, the most conscientious people in the world. Anything they produce, you know it is German quality. All these came out of Protestants who preached from the Bible.

But the kind of messages that we are preaching is the total opposite of what the Protestants stood for, and that’s why it’s bringing about decay and destruction to our society. So, what’s the role of the church right now in the building a new society? First of all, the Church must change the message that we are preaching; this message we are preaching is a microwave message; it’s an adulterated gospel. We need to come back to the real gospel that focuses on character, the content of the heart of man, conscience, the fear of God, on labour, hard work, personal responsibility before God, before man and before the society. Those are the kinds of messages that will make our eyes to open, the kind of messages that will challenge people to go into politics, to come and show responsibility in politics, to come and show virtues in politics, righteousness in politics. But if the Christians of today will go into politics with the messages they are presently exposed to, they will compete with unbelievers, and even outdo them in evil, because they don’t have the right values and content of character.

PREMIUM TIMES: So, you think Christians need to be involved in politics?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Yes, they need to be mobilised. But if they are mobilised without first of all rebuilding their inner man, if their characters are not dealt with first of all, they will go there and cause catastrophe.

PREMIUM TIMES: Going back to Ukraine again, Sir, how were you able to navigate around racism and the racist experience there?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Oh yes, that’s a big thing. There’s no way you can live and prosper and triumph or thrive in Europe without overcoming racism, especially in a society where less than one per cent of the population is black. If you put the black people and merge them with Arabs, it’s still less than one per cent. Everybody there is white, so you are not regarded as anything much. They will either pity you because you are coming from Africa…in fact one day a man was looking at me, a pastor, a Christian, and he started crying. I said, “ah, why are you crying, is there any problem?” He was a 70 year-old man, and he said: “God loves you anyway. God loves you. When we get to heaven, we will understand.” I asked: “What?” He replied: “Don’t be angry at God that he created you black, don’t be angry at Him, forgive Him…we will understand when we get to heaven.” That’s why he was crying. I thought he was crying because of a tragedy that happened to his family. They feel pity for you that you are black, when you now begin to come out to want to teach them, they become offended. “We are supposed to be teaching and helping you, and be giving you a hand, you now want to usurp our position, aggrandising upon yourself the things that you don’t deserve.” They now begin to tell you to know your place, to sit down. They now see a black pastor that has built an organisation in the country that has more followers than the biggest stars. No star, no footballer, musician, no star can gather more crowds than this pastor. A black man! That’s what blew up everything.

God used the wisdom of caring for the homeless, the outcast…because that’s after you clean people up, feed them, give them a job, train them in trades, in skills, and make them to be earning money and to become people who are respected in the society, even though, their own relatives are asking them, where they are going? You are going to that black man? They (former outcasts) will now tell them that, “When I was in the street, you didn’t know that you were my relative, when I was on drugs, you didn’t help me but this man that you said is a black person, came to help me, that’s why I will follow him, rather than follow you.” That’s the influence.

PREMIUM TIMES: You’ve been nothing short of being phenomenal in that space and that will lead me to the last question. Before the conflict that ensued in Ukraine, there were lots of African students there, Nigerians and all sorts, so when the hostilities ensued, were you aware of what happened to quite a number of them? Were there any efforts to assist them? Because there were very crazy stories about how many tried to flee but the trains were not picking them up, and they were not being allowed to cross the border into a place like in Poland. Possibly a number of them are still trapped there. Was there any effort made to save the huge numbers of students in Ukraine by the church and other groups?

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: Yes, the civil society here – some of them are my disciples and some of them are Nigerians in Poland – led the efforts of helping people to get out. Yes, it’s true that there were discriminations, because the…Ukrainian whites needed to get out, were running for their lives, and then a black man was also running for his life. They will just look at you and say, “Who are you? You are seeing white people around and you are saying you are next in the line. No, you cannot be the next on line; you have to allow the white people. This is our country, who are you? You are nobody; you have to allow the owners of the land to go first.” That’s the way they think. After they go, they will now say their pets must follow. So, their dogs and cats will follow. After they and their pets have gone, that is when you as a black man can be allowed to go. That’s what people experienced. And the whole world was outraged because of that. And then, the Nigerian government did well by sending those planes to get Nigerians out. The whole world condemned the racist behaviour. But I’ve been fighting it for thirty something years. They just saw what I’ve been in the midst of.

PREMIUM TIMES: Do you think the Ukrainian government acted wise in allowing the war to happen in the first place? Isn’t it a war they could have probably avoided because of the hardships it would bring to Ukrainians? The West has painted President Zelenskyy as a hero but the truth remains that the country has been devastated, it’s been completely destroyed; who is now going to pay for rebuilding Ukraine? The destruction is so heart-rending.

Pastor Sunday Adelaja: You are saying exactly what I was saying, but I don’t know how why you people understand that but the Europeans, Americans don’t understand it. White people don’t think like that. They will rather think of defeat with pride. It’s making me to see what made the whites to colonise black people; to make them slaves and not even blink, and to butcher Africa; to run down empires, like they destroyed Benin City, Ijebu, while conquering the whole place. That’s who white people are – the pride of not giving up; that they stood up to the bully is more important, than the fact their country has been destroyed. If I tell them what you just said now, they will tell me, “We will fight and win; we will rebuild later on.” Or some of them will say, “We will die, we will recruit into the war; we will send our children and wives away, so that when they grow up they will rebuild.” That’s the kind of thing they are saying. And America is supporting that kind of view; Western media is supporting that kind of view. They cannot think that, why do I need any victory like that? All the people have been killed. The cities have been destroyed; what am I going to rule over? They don’t think like that – that’s the white man’s mentality for you. It has also helped them; that’s why they’ve gone to the moon, they’ve gone to Mars. They will fall in the process, planes will crash, and vehicles will somersault. (But through this spirit) they have invented cars, planes etc. They will keep on going, they will keep on trying, they will not give up – that has given them the victory and the progress they have. Even if the president says he wants to negotiate with Russia, the whole country will kill him, and they will put another person up who will fight. It’s their mentality; even the wives will say ‘go’, the child will say ‘go, go and die but don’t give up.’