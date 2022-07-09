The police command in Nasarawa State says it has recaptured one inmate who escaped during the recent attack on Kuje Meduim Security Correctional Centre by terrorists.

This is contained in a statement signed by Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on behalf Mr Adesina Soyemi, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Nasarawa State.

The statement was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The PPRO said the fugitive was arrested by the police personnel of Keffi Division following intelligence.

“On July 9, 2022 at about 1:30am, one Hassan Hassan ‘M’ whose name and picture was amongst the escapees with Boko Haram/Terrorism Case was recaptured by the police operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command at Keffi.

“The CP has ordered for the transfer of the suspect to a safer location while intensive search for other escapees continues.

READ ALSO: UN warns its officials about Abuja after Kuje prison attack

“The fugitive will be handed over to the appropriate authority for further action,” the statement added.

It said that the CP expressed gratitude to police personnel in the state for their efforts.

It said he appealed to members of the public to help the police with useful information in case they saw others still on the run.

(NAN).