President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in his Daura country home in Katsina State, for Eid-el- Kabir celebrations.
The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.
He stated that the president’s plane touched down at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport in Katsina at 5.15 pm, and he was received by Governor Aminu Masari and other senior government officials.
On arrival in Daura, the president was received by the emir, Faruk Umar Faruk, members of the Emirate Council and other district heads.
He is expected to return to Abuja July 14.
The president ‘s advance team was attacked in Katsina on Wednesday with two people injured.
(NAN)
