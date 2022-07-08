The Corps Commander of the Ondo State Security Network (Amotekun), Adetunji Adeleye, has given details on how a student of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO) was shot and killed by one of its operatives.

Mr Adeleye, a retired brigadier general, said the incident occurred while his men were trying to arrest some hoodlums. The victim was one of them, he said.

He said the hoodlums tried to disarm the operatives when the weapon of one of his men triggered off and wounded the victim.

The incident occurred on June 27, but the student later died of the injuries on Thursday, July 7.

Protest

Students of the polytechnic erupted in a wild protest on Friday to demand compensation from the security agency.

The victim, Folarera Ademola, was an ND1 student in the department of Science Laboratory Technology.

The protesting students gave the state government a 24-hour ultimatum to hand over the said officer to the Nigeria police for proper prosecution, take charge of the deceased’s burial, and compensate the family.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the Students’ Union President, Olorunda Oluwafemi, confirmed that the boy was shot on June 27 by an officer of the Amotekun in front of his parents’ house.

Mr Oluwafemi added that the deceased suffered gunshot wounds for 10 days before he was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where he died Thursday.

He said the protesting students would march from the school gate through the Palace of Olowo before taking the protest to Amotekun’s office to further express their grievances.

Meanwhile, Mr Adeleye said the corps received with sadness the news of the death of the student.

Mr Adeleye in a statement made available to journalists on Friday said the command would carry out a thorough investigation to reveal the real cause of his death.