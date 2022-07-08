The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs over the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

Mr Ndume, an APC senator, representing Borno South, against the backdrop of the tragic attack on Kuje prison on Tuesday, said the country’s leadership has failed in its primary objective to the citizens.

Like a walk in the park, a continental terrorist group, ISWAP, in its latest attack, breached the Kuje Medium Correctional Centre in Abuja and released over 600 inmates.

All 64 Boko-Haram terrorists in the prison were among the inmates who escaped in the attack that led to the death of an NSCDC officer and the destruction of the facility’s properties.

Mr Ndume, on Thursday in an interview with Channels Television, said the attack would not have been such an easy one if the prison facility was adequately equipped with weapons and enough personnel.

“I’m sure if there was a proper response that day, those people would have apprehended or neutralized as you call them. But there was no proper response and they said it lasted for hours into the time they were attacked. No support from anyone,” the Senator said.

Using the word “Khaki’s strokers”, he lamented the lacklustre disposition of the current administration who put people who are not capable of leading in places of power.

Mr Ndume said the performance of the country’s three arms of government has been at such lowest until the current administration.

Buhari, Lawan taking a hit

While the Borno South Senator did not mention names, he seized the moment to take a swipe at the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Mr Buhari over their comments after they visited the scene of the incident.

Mr Ndume said the attack was an insider’s job. He challenged the Senate President to name if he is not speculating.

“I don’t want to get into that. You don’t just start speculating with serious business all this. If there is, let him say who it is or how.

“All I’m saying is that we have a problem with the fundamental purpose of government in this country. The fundamental purpose of government, as stated in the Constitution is the security and welfare of its citizens. And we’re not doing well and that the earlier we realize that we need to get more people to possess more intelligence, more security agencies, personnel, and do better for us, but we’re not doing good in that area,” he said.

Mr Ndume also expressed disappointment with Mr Buhari’s disposition about killings in the country, a disposition he considered far below what his office is capable of.

“Honestly, we are in trouble, we shouldn’t take these things lightly. If we are serious, we should be talking about how to address this matter and what citizens need to do, not to be talking about or allowing people to be just speculative and we make it an issue.

I’m disappointed. I’m really disappointed with the response of so many leaders and it’s our responsibility. The responsibility of the government is the security and welfare of its citizens. And then you have leaders responding as if it is a casual thing and not their responsibility. I feel pained.

“I feel paid to be called a senator and I’m almost like helpless,” he lamented.

Buhari should do better.

Taking the side of many Nigerians, the Senator expressed disgust at the ritualistic press releases of Mr Buhari’s spokespersons whenever a similar tragedy struck.

He said Mr Buhari should have been the one briefing the nation in such cases, not his media aides.

Putting himself in the president’s shoes, he said he would have called his service chiefs to brief him and address the nation as appropriate on what is going on.

“The President is supposed to or whoever is responsible, is supposed to sit some people down and get results. This is not just by making statements. When it comes to issues like this, it is the President himself that is supposed to be talking to Nigerians, not some advisers on press,” he noted.