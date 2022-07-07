The Government of Anambra State has demolished a church building of a popular prophet in the state, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, otherwise known as Odumeje.

The church, Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, is along the Nwangene stream in Onitsha, Onitsha North Local Government Area of the state.

The church building, said to have been erected on a drainage system, was one of the numerous illegal structures marked by the state government for demolition.

The demolition was carried out on Thursday.

The decision was said to be in line with the Onitsha Urban Renewal Plan spearheaded by the current administration of Governor Charles Soludo.

Manhandling

The cleric, Mr Ohanaemere, was seen being manhandled by some security operatives in a video clip, which has gone viral on social media.

An excavator was seen in the clip pulling down the church building.

Sources said the cleric resisted the demolishing exercise, which prompted the security agencies to manhandle him.

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, a combined team of tax force members supervising the demolition and some armed vigilante operatives were seen hitting and violently pushing the cleric on the church premises.

One-armed police officer was seen standing in the area. He did not stop the attack on the cleric.

“Put him in the vehicle,” a voice in the background said in the clip.

A white SUV vehicle was parked in the area, but it was unclear if the vehicle belonged to the security operatives or was used to convey the cleric out of the premises.

“Take him away,” another voice ordered.

The cleric was seen staggering while trying to resist the operatives. He did not hit back at any of the operatives.

“It is Okay, Oga. Calm down now,” a voice appealed to the cleric.