The police in Nigeria’s South-west states have warned cult groups in the region against celebrating the ‘7/7’ day on Thursday.

‘7/7,’ which means the seventh day of the seventh month, is set aside by cult groups, particularly the Neo Black Movement, as a day of freedom.

According to the police, it is also a day new members are initiated into the groups, which they also use as an opportunity to foment violence.

Lagos

In Lagos, the police said they have uncovered plans by some members of the Neo Black Movement of Africa, also known as Black Axe, to celebrate the day in the state.

A statement by Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in the state, officers will collaborate with other security agencies to “clamp down heavily on organisers, leaders and progenitors of such sinister groups whose aim is to cause wanton violence in the State.

“The Command is therefore using this medium to appeal to parents and guardians to warn their children/wards to steer clear of any unlawful gathering or society before, during and after the said date.

“Also, hoteliers are by this release warned not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult related gathering as owners of such facilities will be liable to prosecutions.”

Osun

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in Osun, appealed to parents to warn their children as any unlawful gathering will not be tolerated.

Ms Opalola said the police have intelligence that cult members are planning for the celebration on Thursday.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police, Julius Okoro, warned cultists and other unscrupulous elements in the state to stop the plan or any of such action(s) forthwith.

“Consequently, the command, in collaboration with other security agents and Civilian JTF, will not tolerate any unlawful gathering or assembly that will endanger the peaceful atmosphere of the state.

Ogun

In Ogun, the police told cult groups to rethink their plans for the July 7 event or “have themselves to blame.”

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, appealed to parents and guardians to warn their children to steer clear of any unlawful gathering to prevent a “had I known situation.”

Ekiti

The police in Ekiti said they would not allow “misguided elements” to disrupt the peace of the state.

Sunday Abutu, the spokesperson in the state, said the police would “pursue anyone caught in such unlawful gathering to the pit of hell.”

“We implore residents to be security conscious, vigilant, and go about their lawful businesses as adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of lives and properties of all law abiding citizen.”

The police also urged the public to call 08062335577/07031620186 if they are in distress.

Oyo

In Oyo State, the police advised cult groups to either leave the state or rescind their plans to hold the event.

Adewale Osifeso, spokesperson, said they have put measures in place to check the activities of cultists tomorrow.

He enjoined members of the public to report any suspicious activity to the police.

He also encouraged the residents to go about their businesses without the fear of harassment or molestation from anyone.

“In cases of emergency, the Command can always be reached through these emergency control room numbers: 615 (toll-free) (OYO STATE SECURITY TRUST FUND), and Oyo State Police Command emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614. The NPF rescue me app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iphone users respectively.”

Ondo

The police spokesperson in Ondo, Funmilayo Odunlami, said they put measures in place against the period, noting that ‘7/7’ will not happen in the state.