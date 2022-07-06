The OPEC Secretary-General, Mohammad Barkindo, who died Tuesday in Nigeria, will be buried at his home town Yola, Adamawa State, by 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has announced.

Mr Barkindo died at about 11p.m on Tuesday at the age of 63 years. His passing was announced by Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC Limited in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo will be buried in his home town of Yola at 4 pm today 6th July 2022. The Janaiza prayers will be offered at the Yola Central mosque by the Lamido of Adamawa’s palace. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him,” the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, posted on his verified Twitter handle Wednesday afternoon.

The circumstances surrounding Mr Barkindo’s death remained unclear. On Tuesday, he held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari during which he announced that his six-year tenure as OPEC scribe was coming to an end.

At that event, Mr Buhari thanked him for being a worthy ambassador of the country and asked the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to mobilise the oil and gas industry to organise a befitting welcome reception in his honour when he finally returns home.

In response, Mr Barkindo attributed his success to the “tremendous guidance, charisma and international gravitas of President Buhari”; support from the OPEC secretariat in Vienna; and cooperation by members of the organisation.

Mr Barkindo also on Tuesday delivered a speech at the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja.

A former managing director of the NNPC, Mr Barkindo was appointed OPEC Secretary-General in 2016. He was the fourth Nigerian to hold that position and the 28th person in the role overall. He was GMD of the NNPC between 2009 and 2010.

Before leading the NNPC, Mr Barkindo served as the Deputy Managing Director of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, a joint venture between NNPC and Shell, Total and Eni.