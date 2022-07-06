On Wednesday, July 5 (today), when Africa’s leading investigative newspaper- PREMIUM TIMES, resumes its Twitter Spaces- a live audio conversation on the popular social media platform, Twitter, key stakeholders within the nation’s oil and gas sector and labour and rights activists will engage on addressing the unending fuel scarcity troubling Nigeria’s economy and the biting consequences.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed; Presidents of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Ayuba Wabba and Chinedu Okoronkwo respectively, and a leading actress and activist, Kate Henshaw, will appraise the unhealthy development and provide solutions.

The event, a weekly dialogue programme, which will be co-hosted by the newspaper’s deputy managing editor and business desk editor, Ini Ekot, is aimed at providing an opportunity for Nigerians to gain firsthand knowledge of the immediate and remote causes of the crisis, to arrive at workable solutions.

The Twitter Spaces anchors- Amaka Okafor and QueenEsther Iroanusi- will set the ball rolling by providing direction for the engagement.

The edition, which is coming after weeks of break from the initiative by the newspaper, will according to the management of the media house, introduce the repackaged weekly programme as part of the organisation’s interventions in addressing contemporary issues affecting the people of Nigeria, Africa and the world by extension.

About the speakers

The speakers, comprising the head of the government agency in charge of regulatory activities within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry and the leadership of the association of private businessmen and women involved in the sales of the commodity, are carefully selected considering the desire of many Nigerians to understand the real challenges facing the all-important sector of the nation’s economy.

On their part, the leadership of Nigeria’s umbrella labour movement and the social rights advocate and Nollywood star, Ms Henshaw, will represent ordinary Nigerians who have remained at the receiving end of the lingering crisis.

Mr Ekot, a seasoned business journalist, will provide context to the discussion with his deep knowledge of the sector.

The two-hour programme, which is scheduled to hold between 6 p.m and 8 p.m will also offer participants the opportunity to ask questions and offer suggestions on how to tackle the seemingly intractable challenge.

Fuel scarcity

The current fuel scarcity which has consistently plagued Nigerians across many parts of the country began in 2021 after the government announced plans to remove fuel subsidy.

This was further complicated by the alleged importation of adulterated fuel into the country and the controversies surrounding the fuel subsidy regime.

The government said the discovery of high amounts of methanol in imported fuel caused the shortage as authorities tried to replace the off-spec product across the country.

This led to damage to car engines across affected areas as Nigerians took to social media to share stories of how their vehicles collapsed after they purchased the bad fuel.

The crisis lingered for months despite the Nigerian government saying it had sufficient stock of petroleum products for distribution.

The development has affected almost all the sectors of the national economy, especially with the growing crisis in the power sector, with many parts of the country constantly thrown into darkness.

With a teeming population of unemployed youths, industries, academic and health institutions have continued to lament the worsening situation, with some already begging individuals and corporate organisations for support.