The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says Imo State has the least number of newly registered voters in the country, with 97, 371 registrants.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Francis Ezeonu, disclosed this at a news briefing on Tuesday in Owerri.

Mr Ezeonu said the figure excluded those who had applied for review, transfer of polling units and replacement of permanent voter cards (PVCs) as of June 27.

He said that in the first two quarters of the exercise, which lasted from June to December 2021, the state registered 16,511, out of which 7,145 (43 per cent) were invalid due to double registration.

Mr Ezeonu, however, said that following public demand, the voter registration exercise, which ought to have ended on June 30, had been extended till further notice.

He said that other windows for review, transfer of polling units and replacement of lost, defaced or broken PVCs were still open online.

“Contrary to the rumours doing the rounds, PVC does not expire.

“If you have lost your PVC, be honest enough to say so rather than attempting a fresh registration, as that will be fruitless.

“You are also reminded that it is an electoral offence to attempt multiple registrations,” he said.

The REC urged those who had earlier registered to visit their local government areas for collection of their PVCs.

Mr Ezeonu, whose five-year tenure as REC expires on July 6, commended President Mohammadu Buhari for the opportunity given to him to serve the country.

He also commended the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, national commissioners, members of staff in the state and Governor Hope Uzodinma, among others, for their support.

(NAN)