The police in Anambra State have debunked a report claiming that a terrorist group invaded a church in the state, last Sunday, with intention to bomb it.

A Facebook user, Chinasa Nworu, had claimed in a post that four “Fulani Terrorists” sneaked into Grace of God Church, Awada, to bomb the church and that one of the terrorists was captured and burnt to death while three others escaped and ran into a Nigeria military barrack in the area.

But the police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Tuesday, said the report was untrue, describing it as the handiwork of mischief makers who wanted to cause tension in the state.

Mr Ikenga said the incident was a case of mob action against a suspected criminal in the area, and not a terrorist attack.

“The operatives, on arrival at the scene made enquiries from eyewitnesses (which) showed that the victim is a criminal caught in an attempt to rob an innocent citizen before he was lynched and set ablaze by an angry mob,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the Facebook user was merely being sensational “to achieve his selfish desire” because there was no military barrack close to where the incident occurred.

He warned that the police would not allow “bad elements to distract the peace in the state”.

He said the command has always condemned mob action, and has continued to urge residents to hand over suspected criminals to the police for proper investigation.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, has ordered “immediate investigation” into the claim by the Facebook user, which he said was “mendacious and unfortunate,” Mr Ikenga said.

The police commissioner said the publication was capable of misinforming and misleading the general public.

Mr Echeng warned those who make such publications to desist from the act, saying they would not be spared when the police apprehend them.

About a month ago, suspected terrorists killed scores of worshippers, including children, at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Ondo State, South-west Nigeria.