After a dismal outing at the governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti has resumed hostilities, this time, over who becomes the substantive chairman of the party.

The perennial crisis, which threatened the existence of the party in the state, erupted in the build-up to the governorship primaries which produced Bisi Kolawole as the candidate of the party.

Although a temporary truce was maintained before and during the election, the gladiators seemed to have returned to their earlier positions which strained the party structures.

The fresh disagreement is between the former governor, Ayodele Fayose, and some leaders of the party over the appointment of one Alaba Agboola, as the substantive chairman.

A faction of the party loyal to Mr Fayose had earlier announced Mr Agboola as the substantive chairman, a move that irked other members of the party.

These aggrieved persons have called on the members to disregard the move by Mr Fayose and his cohorts.

Mr Kolawole was the party chairman before he was nominated as its candidate for the governorship election.

While he pursued the governorship ambition, his deputy, Lanre Omolase, was appointed to run the party’s affairs in an acting capacity.

A statement by Mr Omolase and made available to journalists, in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, said Mr Agboola, from Ijero Ekiti, would now be the substantive chairman in place of Mr Kolawole, who resigned as the state chairman to contest the governorship election.

He said the appointment of Mr Agboola as the substantive state chairman, was among the resolutions reached at the State Executive Committee meeting held, in Ado Ekiti, on Monday.

“At the Exco meeting of the PDP, Ekiti State, which held at the State Secretariat of the Party, at the instance of Hon. Lanre Omolase, on Monday, 4th July, 2022, deliberated on the need to appoint a substantive Chairman for our Party, in accordance with the Party’s Constitution,” the Communique signed by Omolase and State Secretary, Funmi Ogun read.

“Article 47(6) of the Constitution of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, provides that: ‘Where a vacancy occurs in any of the offices of the party, the Executive Committee at the appropriate level shall appoint another person from the area or zone where the officer originated from to serve out the tenure of the officer.’

“Accordingly and in view of the resignation of our erstwhile Party Chairman, Hon Bisi Kolawole, who became our party flag bearer at the recent Ekiti State Governorship Election, the State executive committee members present deliberated on an appropriate and capable stalwart from the same zone as our erstwhile Chairman and unanimously appointed Hon. Alaba Agboola as substantive Chairman, to serve out the remainder of the tenure of our said erstwhile Chairman.

“It was also resolved that Hon. Lanre Omolase, the Chairman (Acting), should revert to his elected post as the Deputy Chairman of our party, PDP, Ekiti State, while the National officials of our great party, corporate organizations, as well as our teeming party members and the general public be immediately notified of the appointment of our new substantive Party Chairman.”

But countering the position canvassed by Mr Fayose’s loyalists, the party’s state publicity secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, said the action was undemocratic.

“This is to inform the general public that the purported appointment of the State PDP Party Chairman by former Governor Fayose should be ignored in its totality since he cannot put something on nothing,” he said.

“The entire process of appointment of the State Party Chairman is exclusively the responsibility of the State Executive Council, (SEC), which comprises all major stakeholders of the party numbering about 60.

“The meeting of the State SEC is presently ongoing to ratify the nomination of the central senatorial district, thus satisfying section 47 (6) of the party constitution.

“The name of the substantive State Chairman of PDP as confirmed by SEC will be announced shortly.

“Please ignore all other communications that are not from the official spokesperson of the party.”

Mr Fayose had always had his way in conflicts that had bedevilled the party in the past, creating stalemates as well as defections.

The emergence of party candidates in the last election was an instance that created a lull in the participation of members as only the former governor’s loyalists emerged victorious.