The Lagos State Government has announced the closure of a school owned in the state by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) over the drowning of a five-year-old pupil, Chidere Eze.

The pupil had reportedly drowned in May during a swimming lesson organised by the school at a private facility in the Ikeja area of the city.

A statement by the government noted that further investigation into the school revealed that it was yet to complete its registration, and so was not fit to run.

The statement which was signed by the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, noted the school will remain closed, “pending an administrative investigation of its operations and procedures as well as the conduct of its officials – in line with schools’ safety standards and guidelines.”

“The investigation is a sequel to the death of a five-year-old pupil, who is suspected to have drowned during a swimming lesson while in the custody of the school. The police are investigating the matter.

“A preliminary probe by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry has shown that the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, is yet to conclude its registration and is, therefore, not yet an approved school,” the statement reads in part.

Mrs Adefisayo said her ministry is concerned about the pupils’ safety, and that “the school will remain closed until all the required approval processes are concluded.”

She advised the parents and guardians to note the closure and await the conclusion of the investigation.

Backstory

In May, it was reported that the school took about 15 pupils to Ivory Health Club, Ogundana Street, in Ikeja, for a swimming lesson but allegedly used an adult pool.

However, according to The Punch Newspaper, the father of the drowned pupil, Anthony Eze, narrated how his child battled for survival for more than 30 minutes until he could no longer cope under the water.

The pupils were said to have been taken to the adult pool while the teachers, caregivers and lifeguards were unaware that the child had drowned.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the police said some officials of the school were arrested but that the investigation was still ongoing.