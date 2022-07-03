A woman has allegedly pushed her 14-year-old maid from a four-storey building in Awada, a suburb of Obosi Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident happened on Saturday.

The suspect, Nnenna Onwanna, 29, allegedly pushed the victim, Ijeoma Nwafor, from the building while she was beating her over an offence.

The victim survived the incident but sustained injuries.

She is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the area.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

He said the suspect has been arrested.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said it was a case of attempted murder.

“The Anambra State Police Operatives on July 2, 2022, arrested one Mrs Onwanna Nnenna, 29 years-old from Nando, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state for a case of attempted murder,” he said

“Preliminary information shows that the victim, Miss Ijeoma Nwafor, F, a 14-year-old native of Achalla was pushed down from a four-storey building by the suspect,” Mr Ikenga added.

This is the second attack on minors within the last three weeks in the state.

Mid-June, a 34-year-old man allegedly killed a 3-year-old baby boy in Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

Last week, a 30-year-old man allegedly killed a 45-year-old mother of two in Nkpor Agu, Ogidi Community, Idemili North Council Area of the state.