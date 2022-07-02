The police in Ebonyi State said they killed one person and arrested another during a raid on Thursday in a suspected hideout of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Chris Anyanwu, disclosed this in a statement in Abakaliki on Friday.

Mr Anyanwu said the operation was carried out by the tactical team of the command led by Jerry Maigorosom, a superintendent of police.

He said that the hideout was at Oriuzor Village in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

“At about 1435hrs of June 30, the tactical team of the command stormed the camp of suspected IPOB adherents at Oriuzor Village through credible intelligence at the disposal of the command.

“On sighting the operatives, the hoodlums opened fire on them, leading to a gun duel.

“In the process, one of the hoodlums, identified as Elijah, was fatally wounded, while six others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“Fortunately, one of them, Chibundu Ali, 18, a native of Ezzama, Ezza East Development Centre was arrested and taken into custody,” said Mr Anyanwu, a superintendent of police.

The suspect is being interrogated by the police.

Mr Anyanwu said the camp had been destroyed and that some of the items recovered included one cut-to-size AK47 rifle with a few rounds of live ammunition and a locally fabricated pistol.

The police said the items were stolen during an attack on a divisional police station in Ezza South Local Government Area.

Mr Anyanwu said the police have also arrested some members of a robbery syndicate which allegedly specialised in snatching of vehicles and motorcycles in Enugu and the neighbouring states.

He said three suspects, including a woman and Ebubeagu personnel, were rounded up at Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area, while negotiating the sale of one of the stolen motorcycles.

(NAN)