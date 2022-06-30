The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says actions are being taken “to address the feelings of all party members” with a view to uniting it.

He said the resolve to unify Nigeria starts in the party, moves to the community and then to society.

Mr Atiku, a former vice president, made these comments in a series of tweets on his official handle on Thursday.

His comments come amid a rumoured crisis within the party with many members aggrieved over diverse issues.

Grievances

While some are angry at the party’s leadership for failing to zone the presidential ticket to the South, others hold a grudge against Mr Atiku for picking Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State over the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as his running mate.

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, on Wednesday, said he and some members of the PDP are angry with Mr Atiku for “betraying” Mr Wike. He also said they will not support him because it is their conviction that power must shift to the South.

Similarly, the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, wondered why the presidential candidate ignored the recommendations of the committee that was set up by the PDP leadership to pick a running mate.

Mr Ortom said he and other party members deserve an explanation from Mr Atiku for picking Mr Okowa as his running mate.

The panel, which was set up in May and chaired by him, allegedly recommended Mr Wike as running mate but Mr Atiku would later pick Mr Okowa because “he could not work with Mr Wike.”

Party to resolve issues soon

While he assured that the issues would be resolved soon, Mr Atiku, in his tweets, said he loves and respects every governor, legislator, elected officials produced by the PDP and the party members.

“When they speak, I listen. I do not only listen. Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced,” he said.

Since he announced Mr Okowa as his running mate, Mr Atiku has come under heavy criticisms – especially from Mr Wike’s associates and supporters.

Some other party members have condemned the former vice president for being away on vacation when he should be helping with plans for the Osun governorship election scheduled to hold on July 15.