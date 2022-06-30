Ramatu Yunusa, the wife of the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees NULGE, Sanusi Isa, who was abducted by gunmen on Tuesday from her residence, has given birth in captivity.

Mr Isa confirmed the news to PREMIUM TIMES via a phone call on Thursday afternoon.

Bandits attacked the residence of the NULGE boss in the Damba area of the state capital and abducted the pregnant woman when they could not find her husband.

Mr Isa said she gave birth to a child hours after her abduction.

Mr Isa said the bandits called him around 5 p.m. on Tuesday to tell him his wife had given birth to a child.

“I was called with her phone because when they abducted her, they went with it. Around 5 p.m, I saw her calling coming and I thought it was about the ransom negotiations but when I answered, she told me that she has given birth to a baby girl a few minutes ago,” he said.

The NULGE boss said the bandits have not called back after delivering the news and all efforts to reach them have now failed.

He commended the security operatives in the state for what he called their efforts to save his wife.

“We know it’s from God and I believe I’ll emerge stronger after this trial. There is nothing much to say but to thank God because as a Muslim, I believe that whatever happens to someone, it’s pre-ordained to occur, so there is nothing I can do about it,” he said.

Mr Isa further narrated how his wife was abducted. He said when the bandits attacked the house, it took them more than 20 minutes to break the main gate.

He said because his wife couldn’t run away due to her pregnancy situation, family members decided to lock her in a deserted toilet and fled.

“When they ransacked the house but they couldn’t find me, they decided to extend their search to other parts of the house and that was how they destroyed the toilet door and took her away,” he said.

Zamfara State has been witnessing a new wave of bandits’ attacks in recent weeks. Due to the spike in the attacks, the state governor said his government would arm 9500 residents with guns to fight back the bandits.

Some local markets, animal markets and petroleum stations have also been shut down by the state government.