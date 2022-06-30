The House of Representatives has passed for the second reading a bill seeking to increase the retirement age of persons living with disabilities.

The bill, sponsored by Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), is seeking to amend the Discrimination against Persons with Disability Prohibition Act.

The bill is proposing amendments to sections 30 and 32 of the principal Act and rearranging sections 30-58.

Section 30 (1) provides for an increase in the retirement age and term of service from 60 to 65years or 40 years of service, whichever comes first.

Also, the second amendment seeks to ensure that the Chairman of the National Commission for Persons Living with Disability is someone also living with a disability. The person must, however, possess the requisite qualifications for that position.

Leading the debate on the bill, Mr Benson said the proposal is seeking to ensure that persons living with disability are fairly treated to ensure equity and justice.

He stated that the “amendment will give them more opportunities, not only to fully give their services to the country but to also benefit more from the government and live a reasonable life after retirement.

“This is a standard procedure in most developed and developing countries.”

Mr Benson said equality is not enough because the PLWDs are already at a disadvantage due to their status.

“The Principal Act provides for equal treatment for PLWD. While this is a commendable effort by the Nigerian government, PLWD still faces challenges in their access to finance, markets, and networks because of barriers that arise out of non-inclusive legal frameworks and government policies,” he said.

Opposing the bill, Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP, Kogi) said the bill is discriminatory. He noted that the issue should be left at a policy level.

“It will create some challenges for us. We should allow agencies to come up with policies to encourage them rather than making laws. That will limit me if I am in that organisation because I will not have the same retirement age as that person and that will deny me the privileged positions because of somebody with a disability. It is pure discrimination,” he said.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, explained that the bill is not discriminatory, but rather seeks to confer privilege on them.

Exercising his right of reply, Mr Benson said it is international best practice.

The bill was passed for the second reading when Mr Gbajabiamila put it to vote.