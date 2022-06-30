A Bill to establish the National Electoral Offences Commission and Tribunal, on Thursday, passed the second reading in the House of Representatives.
The bill, which has seven parts and 48 sections, sought to take the “burden” of prosecuting electoral offenders off the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The bill which was merged with four others was sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Electoral Matters, Aishatu Duku.
It was stated in the bill that it was unrealistic for INEC to conduct free, fair and credible elections and simultaneously prosecute offences arising from the same elections.
The Electoral Reform Committee headed by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Uwais, had in 2007 recommended the establishment of a special prosecution body to be known as the Electoral Offences Commission.
This is to work independently in the arraignment and prosecution of electoral offenders.
READ ALSO: Reps to investigate Nigeria’s financial contributions to ECOWAS
The bill is to provide the legal framework for the investigation and prosecution of electoral offences for the general improvement of the electoral process in Nigeria.
The Senate had in July 2021 passed a similar bill.
The bill passed by the upper chamber prescribes a 20-year jail term for offenders found guilty of snatching ballot boxes during elections.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999