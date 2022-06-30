The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate Nigeria’s financial contributions to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The lower chamber reached the decision following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Awaji-inombek Abiante (PDP, Rivers).

The House mandated the committees on Foreign Affairs, Inter-parliamentary Relations and ECOWAS Parliament to investigate the financial contribution by Nigeria in the past 10 years.

The committees are to decide if the contribution is justified or not.

Mr Abiante, in the motion, said Nigeria has contributed more than $1.177billion to the ECOWAS as its community levy, and this is the highest contribution by any member state since its inception.

According to the lawmaker, the country is also contributing energy to member states and also military personnel for peacekeeping in Gambia, Mali, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, and Liberia, among others.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the “big brother” approach of the federal government.

“Despite Nigeria’s larger-than-life financial contributions to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the country and its citizens have not benefitted immensely.

“There is a need to appraise the benefits and contributions of ECOWAS towards the socio-economic development of Nigeria and Nigerians in the last ten years.” the lawmaker said.

Members voted overwhelmingly in support of the motion when it was put to vote by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

Subsequently, the committees were directed to report back to the House in six weeks.