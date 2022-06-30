The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria has commenced the activities for the marking of the just concluded 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on Wednesday July 13.

WAEC said the marking, which will take place at 85 venues across the country, is to keep up with the practice of releasing candidates’ results 45 days after the conduct of the last paper.

This was contained in a statement by Moyosola Adeyegbe, the acting head, public affairs unit of the examination body.

“The coordination meetings for chief examiners and team leaders will be held in the morning of Wednesday, July 13, 2022, while the assistant examiners’ coordination meetings will commence in the afternoon of the same day,” parts of the statement noted.

WAEC said a total of 1,607,985 candidates from 20,221 schools registered for the 2022 examination and about 30,000 teachers participated in the examination as supervisors.

Meanwhile, the examination body has extended its felicitations to all Muslims ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.