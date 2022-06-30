Gunmen have killed a police officer in Rivers State, Nigeria’s South-south.

The officer, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, was reportedly ambushed on Tuesday evening and shot dead while he was going back home after work.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in Rivers, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

“The police are investigating it (the killing),” Ms Iringe-Koko, a deputy superintendent of police, said. “We will bring the perpetrators to justice.”

No group had claimed responsibility yet for the killing.

Police and other security agencies have been the target of frequent attacks by gunmen in Nigeria’s South-east.

Some attacks have been carried out intermittently in the South-south.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly accused the outlawed group, Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), of being responsible for the deadly attacks, but the group has denied their involvement.

Seven officers were reportedly killed in May last year during multiple gun attacks in Rivers.

The attacks occurred despite the night curfew imposed by the Rivers State Government in all the 23 local government areas of the state.

Eight security operatives, including some police officers, were also killed in the state on April 25, 2021, in one of the deadliest attacks in the oil-rich state.

In the South-east where the attacks are more frequent, gunmen killed a police officer and three others in Anambra State last month.

In Enugu, still in the South-east, gunmen early this month killed two police officers in Enugu during an attack in a community.

Four officers were similarly killed in the state in February this year.

IPOB is seeking the creation of an independent state of Biafra which they want carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south.

The leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, is standing trial for terrorism at a Federal High Court, Abuja.