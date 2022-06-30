The candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) during the 2019 general election, Adekunle Akinlade, who returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) immediately after the general election has again, resigned his membership of the party in Ogun State.

Mr Akinlade, who was backed by the former governor of the state and senator representing Ogun central, Ibikunle Amosun, during the last election said, he is leaving the party on the grounds of ‘rampant injustice’.

Despite dumping the APC for the APM in 2019, Mr Akinlade had Mr Amosun’s support throughout his campaign.

In a letter addressed to the state chairman of the APC, Mr Akinlade blamed the failure of the national leadership of the party for not intervening in the internal crisis rocking the Ogun State chapter of the party.

The former member of the House of Representatives said he could not, in good conscience, continue to participate in a process that is allegedly characterised by injustice.

The letter reads in part, “This is to formally notify you of the resignation of my membership from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“In fulfillment of Article 9, Sub-section 9.5 (i)(ii) of the APC Constitution that deals with cessation of membership, I hereby state that I do not have any item or property of the Party in my possession.

“This decision became necessary because of the failure of the National Leadership of the Party to intervene fairly in the internal crisis rocking the Ogun State APC.”

In another letter dated June 28, addressed to his ward chairman at Agosasa area of Ipokia Local Government, Mr Akinlade said, “In 2018, I was given the opportunity to contest the gubernatorial primary on the platform of our great party and won on the 2nd of October, 2018, but the result was manipulated by the Comrade Admas Oshiomole-led NWC.

“I left the party temporarily to contest the gubernatorial election and returned in December 2019. I have since remained loyal to the Party both here at home and National level.”

He further complained that the national body of the party has continued to ignore his pleas and complaints about the lopsided State Congresses, Local Government Elections, Party Executive Elections, the Delegate List, and recent Party primaries.

The letter reads in part, “Then, the refusal of the Ogun State Party Leadership to uphold the sharing formula as agreed by the various stakeholders and parties.

“It is on this end that I have decided to resign my membership in the All Progressives Congress.”

Mr Akinlade contested under the APM, after Governor Dapo Abiodun won the primary election.

He also took part in the governorship primaries of the APC for the 2023 general election, but was recorded to have scored zero in the primaries.