Ayo Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, has said Nigeria’s next president must be from the southern part of the country.

Mr Fayose, a former PDP presidential aspirant, said via his Twitter handle that the party’s constitution allows for power rotation, adding that it is either a southern president or nothing.

“The current President of Nigeria is a 2-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it MUST be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING. Awa ‘South’ lo kan’. Nigerians should await details soon.

“PDP Constitution provides for a rotational Presidency. Section 3(c) provides that the Party shall pursue its aims & objectives by “adhering to the policy of the rotation & zoning of Party & Public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.”

When contacted over the phone to better clarify his position, Mr Fayose insisted that a southern president is a struggle that must be actualised.

He said the PDP has been fragmented after the exit of Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, former governors of Kano and Anambra, respectively.

Mr Fayose also wondered why the PDP could not allow for a southern president at the expiration of the eight-year tenure of a northerner.

“I am a senior politician in this country and I know what I am talking about and what I am doing. If we allow this country to become something else beyond our control, Our children will ask us in future.

“If APC can be gentlemanly enough to concede the presidency to the south, what is PDP waiting for?

“I am coming out very strongly and in the next few days, you will see the fireworks. Already Obi and Kwankwaso have left the PDP and they have taken some PDP votes along with them. So, PDP is fragmented seriously.

“The Atiku camp are already behaving as if they have won the presidency already.”