The families of the victims of the Kaduna train attack have asked the government to help free the hostages following reports that one of the hostages was shot.

The families visited some members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, urging the government to intensify the search for the abductees.

Bamidele Salam (PDP, Osun), Manur Soro (APC, Bauchi) and 10 others had last week moved a motion on the floor of the House, calling for the release of the hostages.

Messrs Salam and Soro hosted the families at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the families, the wife of one of the kidnapped victims, Matilda Kabir, said the uncertainty is killing. She said they don’t know who the next victim would be.

Mrs Kabir said for 94 days, the families have been in anguish, not knowing the fate of their beloved ones.

“The news we got this morning is one person was shot. We don’t know who is next. My husband is there. We don’t know if it would be any other person. Nigerians should help. My husband is in captivity.

“They have been suffering. Imagine sleeping and standing there for 94 days! We are going to a hundred days. Please help us,” she said.

Aminu Uthman, whose brother was abducted, urged the lawmakers to help pressurise the government to secure the release of those in captivity.

“We are here to meet members of the House to continue pleading on efforts to release our family members because of the news we got this morning that one of the captives was shot. It is terrible news.

“We are here to meet the right people to do the right thing to put more pressure on the federal government and security agencies to do more to get the captives released. Every second is very important,” he said.

While responding, Mr Bamidele said the House is engaging relevant authorities on the matter.

He assured the families that the government will secure the release of the victims.

“So as we are talking to the government, we are also in talks with the negotiators— the middlemen, who are persons who directly talk to these abductors and we are very hopeful, that by the grace of God we would be able to get something tangible within the shortest possible time,” he said.

Mr Soro also said they will meet with the Speaker, the Chief of Defence Staff and other security agencies over the matter.

Terror attack

A group of bandits had on March 28 attacked a Kaduna-bound train, and abducted several passengers while others were killed.

The group recently released 11 of the hostages, a deal facilitated by controversial Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi.

During Ramadan, they released the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, after the payment of a ransom. The bandits, however, said he was released on compassionate grounds.

Months after, several of the abducted passengers are still in captivity.