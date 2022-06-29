A ministerial nominee, Henry Ikechukwu, from Abia State has proposed that every Nigerian should have a technical skill as a way of addressing the issue of unemployment in the country.

While appearing before the Senate on Wednesday for screening, Mr Ikechukwu said Nigeria has lots of graduates but only those with technical skills are required.

“We have a lot of graduates but we need more of technical graduates to do the work we need,” he said.

He added that the federal government has no business establishing industries, rather the government must create synergy with the private sector.

Mr Ikechukwu also proffered solutions on the lingering energy crisis. He proposed that modular refineries should be established in all oil-producing communities.

He stated that this will address “the issue of employment and importing fuel and gas.”

There was also controversy on his membership of the ruling party. Yusuf Yusuf (APC, Sokoto) asked him about his membership of the APC.

However, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, responded that the president can nominate anyone irrespective of their political affiliation.

Mr Ikechukwu got bipartisan support from the three senators from Abia State. The Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, Theodore Orji and Enyinnaya Abaribe, all urged their colleagues to support him.

President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Mr Ikechukwu and six others to replace ministers that resigned to contest primary elections.