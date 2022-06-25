The Nigerian government has reiterated that the approved retirement age and years of service for teachers “apply to all education officers, irrespective of their posting”.

In a new circular signed by the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew Adejo, the government explained that there would be no limit on the implementation of the retirement age and length of service.

It also directed those who are not interested in the elongation should apply for retirement from service in line with the existing rules.

The circular reads in part: “Following the enactment of the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022 recently signed into law by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, the new retirement age of 65 years and length of service of 40 years would apply to all education officers irrespective of their posting while emphasising more chalk-in-hand teachers with a view to maintaining a standard, monitoring and inspectorate functions.

“Arising from the above, there would no longer be boundaries in the implementation of the harmonised retirement age/length of service for education officers/teachers. However, those who are not interested in the elongation scheme should apply for retirement from service in line with extant Public Service Rules.

“This circular supersedes earlier circulars on the subject as the harmonised retirement Age Act. 2020 is superior to any guideline.”

Background

In January 2021, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the bill to increase the retirement age and years of service for teachers to 65 years and 40 years respectively.

Apart from increasing the retirement age and years of service, the bill also introduced bursary awards, special rural posting allowances and other items that will encourage brilliant Nigerians to take to teaching.

However, the ministry of education explained that the new retirement age and years of service would not be automatic as teachers would demonstrate fitness before benefiting from the new scheme and those found to be unfit will be advised to retire accordingly.

It added that the elongation was limited to education officers and teaching staff only.