The Rivers State gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Tonte Ibraye, has revealed why he chose Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh as his running mate for the 2023 governorship elections in the state.

In a surprising move, Mr Ibraye, vice-chairman of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Abuja chapter, before diving into the Rivers State gubernatorial race, announced the controversial Nollywood star as his running mate in the forthcoming elections on Friday.

The announcement has been met with mixed reactions.

While some congratulate the actress, others question her character and credibility.

Ms Dikeh has been entangled in several controversies, from her divorce from her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle, in 2017 to a messy breakup with her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogiri, in 2021.

The outspoken actress is also known for constant social media fights with her ex-bestie, Bobrisky and other of her colleagues in Nollywood.

Rationale

While speaking at a press conference in Abuja recently, Mr Ibraye said that he did not make a mistake when he decided to choose Ms Dikeh as his running mate.

The ADC governorship candidate emphasised that they are coming on a rescue mission for Rivers State.

This was after he emerged as the governorship candidate of ADC on June 7 after securing 187 of the 188 votes.

He defeated Joyce Barida and Warmeth Wright in the party’s governorship primary monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt, according to a Guardian newspaper report.

Mr Ibraye said he had worked closely with the actress, noting that Ms Dikeh has been a member of ADC for a long time.

He said, “I have worked closely with Tonto Dikeh for more than a year now, and she has been part of the party for a very long time. She has been following up with the primary process, an advocate of transparency, and I believe I did not make any mistake in choosing her as my running mate. She has so many things, such as creating employment opportunities.”

Emphasising the actress’s credibility, Mr Ibraye said that the Nollywood star has a farm in Abuja and Rivers State.

“She has a farm here in Abuja and Rivers state; not just that; she has supported many young people in growing businesses. Every Year, she sends about 3,500 young people back to school.”

According to Mr Ibraye, another reason why he picked the actress as his running mate is because Ms Dikeh has employed a lot of Nigerians, including youth and children.

He said, “When it comes to choosing a running mate, many people look at a lot of indicators, but for me, there are certain indicators I look at, are you able to employ young people and create employment for the people of Rivers and Nigerians, what is your disposition towards women and youth inclusion, believe me, Tonto Dikeh has all of that qualification, ” he said.

“Any day, any time, I am proud to work with her as my running mate. Tonto and I are coming on a rescue mission; we want to rescue the people of Rivers State.”

Speaking about their winning strategy, the ADC Rivers state governorship candidate said that they work with data and would invest massively in social protection.

Mr Ibraye is a humanitarian with over ten years of expertise in social development.

He is the Director of Conflict Resolution and the National Coordinator of a non-governmental organisation – White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood, according to his profile on Linkedin.

Nigerians React

Reacting to the news of Ms Dikeh’s new political nomination, many Nigerians have taken to Twitter to register their thoughts.

Here are some reactions from Twitter.

We have had worst people in political positions. How is Tonto Dikeh of ADC any different? She’s a smart and intelligent woman with a trajectory for youths Is like you guys still want this old people holding political positions forever. If you won’t contest, allow others!! — Mavis Ikpeme (@mavisikpeme) June 24, 2022

https://twitter.com/SirDavidBent/status/1540290908582715393?t=MlOw-ArjQ0-MUsHokhfviQ&s=19

https://twitter.com/Tee_Classiquem1/status/1540256680444928000?t=jSGYDdXQfZKXGpq35gGGtw&s=19

Tonto dikeh emerging as a running mate in the ADC is actually a welcome development…. Although she might have some little touches in her brain but i think we should encourage more women in politics — Alex Teflondon (@lex_Teflondon) June 24, 2022

https://twitter.com/Tee_Classiquem1/status/1540260378894024704?t=ZXN9FVsITjb-M3JKBpQ7zQ&s=19

How many young girls has Tonto Dikeh influenced in the state? How many times has she even visited Rivers State to boost the morale of young girls even in the entertainment industry. Tonto Dikeh should know ADC wants to finish her millions for election. ADC won't even see 4th. pic.twitter.com/vVuReryVZS — Echefula Wisdom. (@WEchefula) June 24, 2022

https://twitter.com/ruthtilleygyado/status/1540447764202536960?t=r-ZSlb6mChbEt3XZrw0RAQ&s=19

Congrats to Amb. Tonto Dikeh on her emergence as ADC’s governorship candidate’s running mate.

Our Mama di Papa. pic.twitter.com/eULg19rSgN — THE.PHAT.LAWYER (@anthony_fedora) June 24, 2022