The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the particulars of some candidates nominated by political parties for the 2023 general elections

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the information was published on Friday by INEC in its offices in the country.

The particulars included those of presidential candidates, their running mates as well as senatorial and House of Representatives candidates.

The information included that of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Ibrahim Masari.

It also included information on Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Others are Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)and his running mate, Doyin Okupe; Osita Nnadi, presidential candidate of Action Peoples Party (APP) and his running mate, Isa Hamisu.

It also included Kolawole Abiola, presidential candidate of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and his running mate, Ribi Marshal; Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party and his running mate, Johnson Oladipupo.

Others are Yabagi Sani, presidential candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) and his running mate, Udo Okey -Okoro; Ado-Ibrahim Abdulmalik, presidential candidate, Young Progressives Party (YPP) and his running mate, Enyinna Kasarachi.

It also included Omoyele Sowere, presidential candidate African Action Congress (AAC ) and his running mate, Garba Magashi; Mamman Dantalle, presidential candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and his running mate, Ojei Princess; Chukwudi Umeadi presidential candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and his running mate Koli Mohammed.

Others are Oluwafemi Adenuga, presidential candidate of Boot Party (BP) and the running mate Turaku Mustapha; Daberechukwu Nwanyanwu, presidential candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and the running mate, Ramalan Abubakar; Dumebi Kachikwu presidential candidate, African Democratic Congress (ADC) and his running mate, Ahmed Mani, Hamsa Almustafa, presidential candidate, Action Aliance (AA) and his running mate Chukwuka Johnson, among others

(NAN)