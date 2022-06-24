The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said on Friday that the Abuja house recently raided by its operatives and from which high-valued assets were recovered belongs to a military contractor.

Media reports had suggested that the house belonged to a former Chief of Army Staff and current Nigerian ambassador, Tukur Buratai.

Reacting to the claim in a statement by its spokesperson, Azuka Ogugwa, on Friday, ICPC confirmed that its operatives raided the house in Wuse 2, Abuja, on June 16, but described the media reports as “inaccurate and concocted”.

“The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been drawn to some inaccurate and concocted reports in the media about the seizure of multibillion-naira cash, dollars, Rolex watches stockpiled in an Abuja property,” the statement said.

The commission, which said the operation was conducted as part of an investigation into a suspected money laundering case said the property is owned by the owner of K Salam Construction Company, a military contractor.

It explained that the Managing Director of the company, Kabiru Sallau, was arrested during the operation conducted between 5:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. on June 16 in the Wuse 2 Area of Abuja.

Recovered assets

The media reports the ICPC reacted to indicated that over a billion naira with over 50 luxury watches, including at least two Rolex varieties, were recovered from Mr Buratai’s house during the operations.

But the ICPC confirmed recovering the sums of N175,706,500 and $220,965 along with cars and several designer wrist watches, including three Rolexes.

“The commission recovered money and other items from the property viz. N175,706,500; $220,965; G-Wagon; 2022 editions of BMW and Mercedes Benz cars; customized mobile phones; several designer wrist watches, including three Rolexes, and some property documents,” the ICPC statement reads.

ICPC says investigations are ongoing.

It was reported that some officials of the ICPC stormed the house beside the National Open University of Nigeria Campus in Abuja last week after it received a tip-off from a whistleblower.

It was also said that the huge cash was part of the billions of naira earmarked for the purchase of arms and ammunition by the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

READ FULL STATEMENT

ICPC CLEARS THE AIR ON MEDIA REPORT OF ABUJA PROPERTY’S RAID AND SEIZURE

Signed:

Azuka Ogugua

Spokesperson, ICPC