Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has been nominated as the running mate to Tonte Ibraye, the 2023 governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC) in Rivers State.

Ms Dikeh disclosed this on Friday via a post on her Instagram page.

The actress said the ADC would invest “massively in social protection” in Rivers State if they are elected.

“We are looking forward to investing massively in social protection, creating a social value system for young people, increasing women inclusion in our governance system, supporting small businesses and strengthening our traditional institutions to be active players in the drive to bring sustainable development to the good people of Rivers State,” she said in her post.

She thanked Mr Ibraye for her nomination and urged the people to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and “join the movement”.

Ms Dikeh’s post on Instagram has garnered over 12, 000 likes and 1,700 comments from her fans who have been congratulating her for the nomination.

Mr Ibraye is the vice chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Abuja Chapter.

He emerged the governorship candidate of ADC on June 7 after securing 187 of the 188 votes.

He defeated Joyce Barida and Warmeth Wright in a governorship primary of the party that was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Port Harcourt, according to a report in the Guardian newspaper.

He reportedly told delegates he will sustain the election to the end and will go to the international community to ensure visa ban on those responsible if the election is rigged.

Mr Ibraye is an accomplished humanitarian with over 10 years of experience in social development.

He is the director of conflict resolution and the national coordinator of a non-governmental organisation – White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood, according to his profile on Linkedin.