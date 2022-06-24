The House of Representatives has queried the $49 million contract for integrity test on Nigerian refineries awarded to Tecnimont company by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 2019.

Ganiyu Johnson, the chairman of the House ad hoc committee investigating the state of the refineries, issued the query during a meeting with the company and NNPC officials on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Johnson said the company had failed to execute the contract properly as the state of the refineries were not verified.

He also blamed the NNPC for failing to undertake regular turn around maintenance on the refineries leading to their current poor state.

He asked the company and the NNPC to submit the contract documents, especially the approval by the Federal Executive Council and payment proofs including the level of work done to the committee for scrutiny

Nigeria has four refineries, owned by the government, but imports basically its refined petroleum products.

The refineries are located in Port Harcourt, Warrington and Kaduna.

In 2019, Tecnimont was awarded contract by the NNPC to carry out a complete integrity check and equipment inspections of the Port Harcourt refinery complex.

The Phase 1 Rehabilitation contract is worth approximately $50 million and entails a six-month assessment at sitete with relevant engineering and planning activities for the complex.

The complex is composed of two refineries totaling an overall capacity of approximately 210,000 bpd (barrel per day).

.(NAN)